Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Arrest Suspect Following a Vehicle and Foot Pursuit August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

On August 7th, Evansville police arrested a man that led them on a foot chase following a high speed pursuit.

Police say they observed a vehicle without a plate or plate number driving southbound on Lafayette Avenue when they turned on their lights to pull the driver over.

The driver, identified as Kane Coomes, sped up after seeing police were attempting to pull him over and turned left onto East Franklin Street. Police say they caught up to Coomes on southbound Governor Street, where he then made a sharp turn into an alley between East Franklin Street and East Illinois Street.

According to officers, Coomes came close to hitting several cars in the alley multiple times while traveling at high speeds.

The chase ended when police say Coomes crashed into a parked car on E Illinois Street as he jumped from his moving car. EPD Officers, as well as an off duty officer, chased Coomes on foot until he attempted to hide at a home on East Franklin Street. Coomes was found in the house and placed into custody. The home owner allowed police to search the house where they found a scoped rifle that belonged to Coomes.

Coomes is being held in Vanderburgh County jail and is facing charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

