Evansville Police Arrest Six People on Drug Dealing Charges November 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A complaint has lead to six people being arrested on drug dealing charges.

Evansville police were called to the 1200 block of Third Avenue around 5:30PM on November 7th after someone called to report drug use.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found evidence of dealing synthetic marijuana and narcotics.

Six people were arrested, including Gabriel Simmons, Johnny Robertson, Destiny Glover, Amanda Barrett, Kyana Goines, and Jennifer Allen.

Officers say one of the people arrested attempted to flush some of the narcotics down the toilet.

All six suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County jail.

