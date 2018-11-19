Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Arrest Man on Felony Arson Charge November 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a man on a felony arson charge at White Oak Manor.

Officials arrested James Madden on November 18th after viewing security footage that links him to the crime.

Upon arrival, police were told about three separate locations in the building of an attempted arson.

Madden, a resident at the location, was still on scene and was transported by police to EPD headquarters. Police say Madden confessed the allegations against him.

He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County jail.

