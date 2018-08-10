Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Arrest Man at Central Library on Intimidation Charges August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man faces charges for allegedly threatening to shoot someone outside Central Library.

Police say Malik Hudson got into an argument with two individuals outside of the library on August 9th. During that argument, Hudson allegedly reached into his backpack for a pellet gun.

According to police, the two individuals he was arguing with thought the pellet gun was a real firearm.

Hudson was arrested and charged with intimidation. He is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

