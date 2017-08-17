Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting Young Girl August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a young girl Wednesday night.

Roy Rodriguez allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl’s genitals as she was walking with her friends near Indiana Street and Willow Road.

Her friends said they ran away after they saw Rodriguez allegedly following them, but the girl who was assault was not able to get away.

Rodriguez told police that he had been drinking Wednesday night.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

