Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police and Academy Sports Team Up to Help Children December 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police and a sporting goods store are teaming up to keep children safe. They’re hoping to donate at least 30 new bikes and helmets to local children during the annual holiday donation program. This marks the 17th year Academy Sports has taken part in this project.

Children from the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville will be receiving the gifts and organizers say it feels great to give back during the holidays.

Academy Sports and Outdoors manager Aaron Singer says, “This is one of my favorite things to do and one of the reasons I love working for Academy Sports and Outdoors so much because we do take a huge involvement in our community, and its extra special to be able to do something like this every year.”

This is all part of a national effort that will help more than 5,000 children this year with at least 120 donations events across the United States.

