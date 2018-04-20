Evansville Philharmonic Receives National Grant

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that they have received a national grant.

The Orchestra is just one of 17 nationwide to receive the American Orchestras’ Futures Fund Grant. The total amount is $30,000.

The grant is sponsored by the League of American Orchestras for the development of orchestra projects throughout the nation. The Philharmonic plans to use the money towards audience development research, research sessions with future stakeholders, and a survey to “understand change resulting from newly instituted programs, promotions, and programming.

Jane Johansen, a board member of the EPO, believes this will help with the growth of the orchestra.

“The Evansville Tri-State has always been a place where good music lives, and the future of that relationship depends on a strong, knowledgeable community and orchestra collaboration. The grant allows the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra to continue its experimentation and measure its visionary boldness in the technology-driven 21st century.”

