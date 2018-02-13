Evansville Philharmonic Performs Lollipops Concert For Students

The Evansville Philharmonic played a different downtown venue today. A string quartet played the spring Lollipops Concert for more than 800 preschool and kindergarten students.

The 45-minute concerts invite children and families to explore different musical instruments.

Maestro Brian Onderdonk said, “Consisting of members from the Evansville Philharmonics Orchestra playing famous classical selections, we are doing reveal, Aesop’s fables, and it’ll have narrator, dancers performing Beauty and the Beast and sleeping beauty and all the fun stuff.”

These concerts also introduced the students to live classical music performances.

Comments

comments