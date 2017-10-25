Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Will Bring La Traviata To The Victory Theatre October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be collaborating with the Indianapolis Opera to bring the production of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata to the Victory Theatre. It will be performed in Italian with projected supertitles.

This one-performance opera will be fully staged at the Victory Theatre on Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

Stage Director Jon Truitt will work with critically acclaimed soprano Emily Birsan, Jason Baldwin, and other cast members.

Members of the University of Evansville Opera Chorus and Evansville Philharmonic Chorus will be part of this performance.

La Traviata, which means “the fallen woman” or “the one who goes astray,” takes place around Paris in the early 1850’s. The opera features some of the most challenging and revered music in the entire soprano repertoire. The heroine, Violetta Valéry, is a fallen woman who earns redemption through sacrifice.

Tickets for adults start at $39. You can purchase tickets by calling the Philharmonic Box Office at 812.425.5050 or by ordering online at Evansville Philharmonic.

Tickets can also be purchased two hours before the concert. Seniors over 65 and active military personnel will receive a 10% discount.

For more information, visit Evansville Philharmonic.

