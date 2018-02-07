Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra To Present Lollipop Concerts

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will present its spring Lollipop Concerts to hundreds of preschoolers and kindergarten students. This event will be held at the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) on February 13th, 14th, and 15th.

These fun-filled performances will be showcased two times a day beginning at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

There will be members of the Philharmonic Orchestra, along with dancers from Studio 321 Ballet Company.

The Lollipop Concerts are a series of 45-minute educational concerts that invite children to explore the orchestral instruments, while interacting with Evansville Philharmonic musicians.

Musicians mingle with the children at the beginning of the concert to show them how their instruments work and sound up close.

In this year’s Lollipop Concerts, the orchestra will take the children to far off kingdoms, and make the most beloved fairy tales and fables come to life.

Children will hear the stories of Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, The Tortoise and The Hare, The Mouse and The Lion, and other fairy tale stories.

Comments

comments