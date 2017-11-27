Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Names New Education Director

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has a new Alice May Director of Education and Community Programs. Brian Onderdonk received the appointment for the position which takes effect on January 2nd.

His responsibilities will include education and outreach programs like the annual Helen McKinney Young People’s Concerts and the Lollipop Concerts.

He is also currently the Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Conductor and received his DM degree at Indiana University, where he served as Assistant Conductor for the IU Opera Theatre, assisting world-renowned conductors including David Effron and Arthur Fagen.

Onderdonk currently lives in Bloomington, Indiana but will be relocating to Evansville.

