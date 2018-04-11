Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Looking For New Music Director April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Search Committee is looking for a new music director. This comes after current Maestro Alfred Savia announced he would leave following the 2019-2020 season.

The committee has finalized the position description, and the opening has been shared on professional websites, including the League of American Orchestras and Conductor’s Guild.

You can find the position information online at Evansville Philharmonic under Philharmonic Opportunities. Candidate applications will be accepted until June 1, 2018.

The Orchestra’s Principal Clarinetist and Chair of UE Department of Music, serves as the chair for the committee. He says they plan to review applications through the summer and early fall of 2018.

A slate of qualified candidates will be invited to conduct the orchestra at public performances during the 2019-2020 season.

