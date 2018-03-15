Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Philharmonic Kicks Off Thrill of the Orchestra Event March 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

More than 5,000 students from 50 area schools had a chance to hear the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra perform at the Victory Theatre. The first performance was Thursday and the second show for students is Friday.

This year’s theme is the Thrill of the Orchestra and is designed to introduce students to all of the instruments that make up an orchestra.

This two-day event is part of the Young People’s Concerts which are educational shows for third, fourth and fifth graders to learn more about the importance of music.

Evansville Philharmonic Director of Education Brian Onderdonk says, “These are our future audiences. These are our future sponsors. They’ll never know if they like classical music unless they get a chance to actually see it. To get to come to a beautiful theater like this, and hear a full-sized philharmonic orchestra is a really important experience.”

In addition to the performances, the 2018 Symphony of Color Art contest winners gets to showcase their work at the Victory Theatre.

