The Evansville Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor is extending his contract but plans to step down after the 2019-2020 season.

Alfred Savia will celebrate 30 seasons with the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra. In a statement, the 64-year-old says he understands the challenge of finding the right person for the job.

Savia’s last concerts as music director will take place in the spring of 2020.

