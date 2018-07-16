Evansville Philharmonic Chorus Holding General Auditions

General auditions for the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus have been announced for the 2018-2019 season.

They will be held on Wednesday, August 29th, and are by appointment only.

The Evansville Philharmonic Chorus is a volunteer chorus composed of 100 plus members that perform major choral repertoire with the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

A few events coming up that will feature the chorus performing with the orchestra is the Halloween Bash in October, Peppermint Drops in December that will feature Broadway stars Paula Leggett Chase and Tim Ewing, Rutters’s Requiem with guest conductor Robert Moody in January, and for Beethoven’s 9th Symphony in April.

Rehearsals for the Philharmonic Chorus are on Monday evenings though May, and additional rehearsals with the orchestra are required on the week of performers.

A domestic tour of the northwest US is planned for the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus in June of 2019.

Singers interested in auditioning should called Kimberly Bredemeier, Director of Operations and Chorus Manager,at 812-425-5050 to schedule an appointment.

