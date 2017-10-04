Home Indiana Evansville Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra Will Perform In New Harmony October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Evansville Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Alfred Savia, will present Strings…And a Couple of Winds! in New Harmony this weekend. The concert features the Eykamp String Quartet and Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra principal musicians Leanne Hampton, Flute and Elizabeth Robertson, Oboe.

This event will be held at the historic Rapp-Owen Granary on Sunday, October 8th at 4 p.m.

The first half of the concert will begin with Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite.

The second half will include W.A. Mozart’s Flute Quartet No. 1 and concludes with Benjamin Britten’s Simple Symphony.

Tickets will be $23 in advance and $25 at the door. You can buy tickets at Evansville Philharmonic, or call 812.425.5050.

A post-concert dinner will be available at the New Harmony Conference Center. Tickets for the dinner are $25 per person. To buy tickets for the dinner call 812.425.5050. You must RSVP for the dinner by Friday, October 6th.

