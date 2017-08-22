Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Philharmonic to Bring Celebrated Film Scores to Lincoln Amphitheatre August 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will perform scores from the John Williams’ film catalog next month. This event will be held at the Lincoln Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 2nd.

The orchestra will play some of the most familiar film scores, including Star Wars, Superman, and Jaws. There will also be collaborative pieces with the Heritage Hills High School choir, along with patriotic selections.

The Heritage Hills Jr. High School choir will perform a pre-show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (7:30 EST).

General admission tickets are $19.95 and for VIP (preferred seating and parking, a free drink voucher, and a commemorative event poster) it costs $27.95.

Tickets are available at Lincoln Amphitheatre, or call 812-937-2329. For a limited time, you can enter promo code “LINCOLN17” to unlock a two dollar discount per general admission ticket.

Children under the age of 12 can get in for free.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Central Time (6 p.m. EST). The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST (8:30 EST).

