Evansville Philharmonic Appoints New Executive Director

Evansville Philharmonic have selected a new Executive Director to fill the spot that has been vacant since August 31st.

Kimberly Bredemeier assumed the duties of Executive Director following the early retirement of Gary Wagner.

Bredemeier has been the Director of Operations for the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra for 15 seasons. Her duties will now include managing the human and financial resources of the organization in order to achieve the orchestra’s mission, as well as being the artistic counterpart to the music director.

Board President Mark Powers states, “Kim brings a tremendous amount of training, experience and talent to this position, and therefore, the transition will be seamless.”

During her time with the Philharmonic, Bredemeier has performed at the Victory Theatre, Lincoln and Mesker Amphitheatre, Red Skelton Performing Arts Center, Rapp Owen Granary, former Roberts Stadium and The Centre, St. Meinrad Archabbey and several Tri-State churches.

Bredemeier has been acting as Executive Director since December 1st.

