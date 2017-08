Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Pearl Laundry & Cleaners to Close All Locations Except One August 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville dry cleaner is downsizing. All but one of the Pearl Laundry & Cleaners locations is closing.

The business opened up back in 1896, nearly 120 years ago, on W Franklin Street in Evansville.

The only one to stay open is at Vogel and Burkhardt Roads. Officials say only a handful of employees will make the transition to the east side store.

The downtown facility will close its doors in just a few days on August 11th.

Comments

comments