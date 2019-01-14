Evansville Partners With WAZE Connected Citizen Program

The City of Evansville has announced a partnership with the WAZE Connected Citizen Program.

The program is a free, data-sharing app that will alert users about road and street closures to make for easier travels.

The program uses government and citizen-generated data to map and resort construction projects, vehicle crashes, traffic hazards, and road closures.

The WAZE map can be found on the City of Evansville website and can be accessed by clicking on the “car” icon.

Click here to download the WAZE app on your computer or download the WAZE app on your mobile device.

