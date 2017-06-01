Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Parks Foundation Kicks Off Splash Into Summer Donation Drive June 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Parks Foundation kicks off the Splash into Summer Donation Drive at both the eastside and westside Walmart stores.

The goal of the drive is to raise money and collect swim gear for kids and families who can’t always afford to go to a city pool.

The program started 3 years ago when officials saw many kids at the pool without swim gear.

Splash into Summer welcomes any donations, specifically swimsuits, flip flops, and anything else that might help.

The fundraiser has teamed up with a number of corporate sponsors, and organizers say the event is all about helping the community. There will also be a number of free cookouts this and next month.

The cookouts will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at Garvin Pool on June 10th, Helfrich Pool on June 17th, Lorraine Pool on July 8th, Rochelle-Landers Pool on July 15th, and Mosby Pool on July 23th.

Anyone is welcome to attend, and in addition to free food, organizers will be handing out some of the gear they’ve collected.

Donations of money will go to help fund the free food, along with fees for city swim teams to compete in the annual city swim meet.

Comments

comments