Evansville Parking Garages Receive Automated Systems

The city of Evansville acquired an automated parking system for the city’s three parking garages. The city garages are managed by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority. Building Authority General Manager David Rector said the system will be operational by March 20th. This system will reduce costs to the taxpayers.

Kiosks called Pay on Foot stations are in each garage to make exiting faster. When returning to the parking garage, follow the signs to a Pay on Foot station, scan your ticket and use a credit card to pay the hourly fee. Scan the paid ticket at the exit terminal and the gate will raise.

There will be live help via intercom at the entrance and exit, and at the Pay on Foot stations. Monthly parking passes are available. Daily and monthly garage rates will remain the same.

