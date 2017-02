An Evansville parking enforcement officer is hit by a car on the job.

Jeffrey Korstketter is in custody, accused of battery and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon. E-P-D reports the incident happened in the 100 block of Locust Street when the parking enforcement officer was placing a boot on the man’s car. The driver is accused of reversing to hit the officer.

The officer sustained hand injuries.

