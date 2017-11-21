Evansville Pair Facing Meth Dealing Charges

Two Evansville people are facing meth dealing charges. An informant told detectives Richard Culley, Jr. was dealing meth and staying at the Econo Lodge Hotel.

On Monday, November 20th, detectives saw Culley and Lindsey Kirby get into a vehicle with expired, temporary plates. They pulled over the pair on Morgan Avenue.

Authorities say they found pills in Kirby’s purse, a syringe in her sock, 7.3 grams of meth, and 0.55 grams of heroin.

Detectives say they found $285 in cash on Culley at the time of his arrest. They say the meth was packaged into small bags.

The pair was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Culley is facing dealing meth charges.

Kirby is charged with dealing meth, possession of narcotic drug, and possession of a syringe.

Comments

comments