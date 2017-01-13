Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Owned United Fidelity gets Green Light to Buy Bank of St. Croix January 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

It’s a go.

Evansville-owned United Fidelity gets the green light to purchase The Bank of Saint Croix. The Virgin Islands-based bank will keep its name, but United Fidelity will effectively take over all operations.

United Fidelty has been working to expand operations across the United States and decided taking a position in Saint Croix would be a great move.

The island is still technically under U.S. jurisdiction.

Bank officials hope to take their new branch to the next level by offering more services.

“Mobile banking we have more lending opportunities we have some other advancements in our services they’re limited on the number of products for deposit accounts as well as loans,” said Kristi Krack, Senior VP of United Fidelity Bank.

The deal should close by the end of the month. Full integration between United Fidelity and The Bank of Saint Croix will happen within a few months.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments