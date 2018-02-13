Evansville, Owensboro Among Least Ethnically Diverse Cities

Evansville and Owensboro rank among the least ethnically diverse cities. Evansville ranks 422nd and Owensboro is ranked 454th out of 501 cities.

WalletHub.com compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key indicators, including ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity, and birthplace diversity.

According to WalletHub, in the past four decades there has been rapid ethnic and racial diversification and if that trend continues by 2044, America will be more colorful than ever. And no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time.

Indianapolis ranked 203rd, while Chicago ranked 39th overall. Other cities like Louisville ranked 309th, Lafayette ranked 344th, Bowling Green, Kentucky ranked 220th, and Ft. Wayne ranked 264th.

Gary, Indiana also ranked as one of the least ethnically diverse cities. It ranked 411th.

Jersey City, New Jersey is ranked as one of the most ethnically diverse cities and Parkersburg, West Virginia is ranked at the bottom as the least ethnically diverse city. It ranked 501.

To find a complete list of cities go to 2018’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities.

