Evansville Otters Trade Veteran Josh Allen to St. Paul

The Evansville Otters have finalized a deal to send the second baseman Josh Allen to the St. Paul Saints of the American Association, ending a four-year stay in Evansville. In exchange, the Otters received catcher Michael Rizzitello and a player to be named later from the Saints.

Otters manager says it was a tough decision but it was the best thing for him as a player.

Allen joined the Otters in 2014 after playing collegiately at the University of West Florida. A Fort Meade, Florida native, Allen leaves the franchise as the all-time leader in triples (19), stolen bases (76) and hit by pitches (51).

He is second in several other career statistical categories; including games played (347), at-bats (1,222), hits (374), doubles (70), RBIs (171), runs (261) and total bases (596).

Allen is third in career home runs and walks with 38 and 191, respectively.

In 2016, he set a single-season franchise record with a .354 batting average earning him the FL Most Valuable Player award.

