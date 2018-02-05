Evansville Otters Signs Three New Players

The Evansville Otters signed outfielder John Kukura and right-handed pitchers Josh McClain and Greg Stagani.

Kukura comes to Evansville after playing college baseball for the Setters of Pace University from 2014-17. In 166 career starts with the Setters, Kukura finished fifth on the school’s all-time hits list with 205. He also set a new program mark with 11 career triples, including a single-season record of eight in 2016. Kukura’s junior season in 2016 also included a .341 batting average, 33 RBIs, and a .536 slugging percentage.

McClain played collegiately at West Chester University from 2016-17 after beginning his career at Northampton Community College. McClain finished with a 2.97 ERA and 11-2 record while making 29 appearances. His senior season at West Chester was capped by a NCAA Division II national championship and he earned the victory in the title game, going four innings in relief in a 5-2 win over the University of California-San Diego. McClain pitched 101.2 innings and struck out 89 batters while only walking 42. He also finished with 18 saves while at West Chester.

Stagani played collegiately at West Liberty University from 2014-17 and was named to the Mountain East Conference second team as a pitcher as a senior. In 2017, he had a 2.60 ERA for the Hilltoppers and McCauley said a former player recommended Stagani to him.

