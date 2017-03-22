Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Otters Sign Veteran John Schultz to a Contract Extension March 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Evansville Otters signed veteran John Schultz to a contract extension. Schultz, who is an outfielder, has been one of the Otters’ most productive players since coming to the team in 2013.

After playing on the college level, Schultz was drafted in the 34th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft by the Florida Marlins. He spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Marlins before signing with Evansville.

Schultz has batted .286 with 364 hits and 147 RBIs in his four seasons with the Otters. He also has 71 doubles, 17 triples and 31 home runs.

In 2013 and 2015, Schultz was a Frontier League All-Star. He has also been instrumental in leading the Otters to the playoffs twice in the last three years, including a Frontier League title in 2016.

The Evansville Otters have signed Xyruse Martinez after Bosse Field’s open tryout last weekend. Martinez attended Central Arizona College, graduating in 2012.

For more information, visit Evansville Otters or call 812-435-8686.

Comments

comments