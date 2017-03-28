Evansville Otters Sign Memorial Alum Wade McNabb for Open Tryout

The Evansville Otters have signed right-handed pitcher and Memorial graduate Wade McNabb after an open tryout at Bosse Field.

“I believe the open tryout camps are extremely beneficial,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said in a release. “We get to see the skill level of each player while the player gets to showcase their skills and get feedback from our evaluations.”

McNabb graduated from Memorial in 2012, and he helped lead the Tigers to consecutive sectional baseball titles. He posted a .454 batting average as a senior while also breaking the school record previously held by Don Mattingly for hits in a season.

After playing at Vincennes University in 2013, McNabb transferred and played for Stetson University, where he transitioned from catching to pitching.

In the summer of 2015, McNabb played for the Alexandria Aces in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League. He appeared in 13 games on the mound, finishing with a 1-0 record and 1.88 ERA in 28.2 innings.

Otters pitching coach Max Peterson says McNabb’s demeanor stood out to him at the tryout.

“He was very confident and looked the part,” Peterson said in a release. “He has a live arm with a few good off-speed pitches.

“He is very raw and needs some minor tweaks but I think he has a high ceiling.”

Peterson said tryouts are crucial in building the roster.

“Every tryout camp I go to, the talent gets better and better,” he said. “We really value these camps and appreciate the players attending them.”

Evansville will open the regular season in Marion, Ill. on May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners at 7:05 p.m. Bosse Field’s Opening Night is scheduled for May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 in conjunction with Fan Fest presented by Action Equipment.

