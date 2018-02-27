Evansville Otters Sign Contract Extension For Jeff Gardner

The Evansville Otters have signed a contract extension for outfielder Jeff Gardner. The Louisville-native joined the Otters midway through the 2016 season.

In 91 games with the Otters, Gardner hit .278 with 23 home runs and 86 RBIs. His 23 homers tied Shayne Houck’s mark set in 2014.

A 2017 Frontier League All-Star selection, Gardner won the Home Run Derby in Joliet, Illinois with 14 home runs in the final round. He finished with 41 total homers, the highest total among the 12 competitors in the event.

Gardner played at the University of Louisville and was named to the 2014 Louisville Slugger and NCBWA All-America second teams after his senior season, where he hit .313 with nine home runs and 68 RBIs.

He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Nationals and split time between Auburn and Hagerstown from 2014-16.

In 45 games with the Otters in 2016, Gardner hit .242 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments