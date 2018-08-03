Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Otters Show Appreciation for Educators with Free Tickets August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Otters and the Public Education Foundation are showing their appreciation for all school employees with free admission to the Otters game on August 3rd.

Up to six free tickets are being offered for school employees wanting to end the summer on a high note. The first 500 school employees that come through the door will receive a reusable tote that’s packed with back-to-school gear. Door prizes include Visa gift cards that range from $100 to $500 and will be awarded at the end of each inning.

Tickets can be picked up at the EVSC Administrative building, Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union branches, and PEF office. Tickets are available at the gate as well with a valid employee ID. Teachers and staff in all surrounding counties are welcome to attend.

The game begins at 6:35PM at Bosse Field at 23 Don Mattingly Way.

