Evansville Otters Send Eight to Frontier League All-Star Game

The Evansville Otters will send eight players to the Frontier League All-Star game next week.

The game is set for July 11 at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Missouri. Players were voted on by broadcasters, team managers, coaches, and local media. This year’s format is different, as experienced players will take on rookies. The rookie team includes players in their first or second professional seasons, while experienced team members have played more than two full seasons.

Players representing Evansville are Ryan Long, Luc Rennie, David Cronin, Mike Rizzitello, Mitchell Aker, Randy Wynne, Toby Thomas, and Travis Harrison.



Comments

comments