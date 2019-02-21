Evansville Otters Seeking Host Families for 2019 Season

The Evansville Otters need host families for the 2019 season. The Host Family Program is vital to the success of the team and offers players a home during the 2019 season by matching them with local families.

Host families not only provide housing but a support system for the players. Some families house one player or multiple players at a time.

A questionnaire will need to be completed by host families and players before they are matched. A home interview is set after an application is approved.

From April 23rd to May 10th players will need to stay for the Spring Training period. The regular season starts May 10th and ends around Labor Day.

Benefits are given to participants as an expression of gratitude for their support.

Click here for more information about the Host Family Program.

