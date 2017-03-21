Evansville Otters Return League MVP Josh Allen

Last season’s Frontier League Most Valuable Player will return the Evansville Otters this year at Bosse Field.

Josh Allen has signed a contract extension with Evansville. He hit .354 during the regular season last year in helping Evansville clinch a playoff berth. He also broke the Otters’ single-season doubles record with 34 while finishing with 123 hits and 46 RBIs.

“Really excited to have Josh back, but I’m surprised he didn’t get an opportunity with affiliated baseball after his MVP season last year,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said in a release. “Josh brings experience and leadership on and off the field.”

In the Otters’ postseason run that ended with the franchise’s second Frontier League title, Allen had six hits and scored nine runs. He also drew nine walks.

“It is tough to follow a season like Josh had last year,” McCauley said. “If anyone can do it, I believe he can.”

A Frontier League All-Star selection in 2014 and 2016, Allen joined the Otters in 2014 after playing collegiately at the University of West Florida.

“He doesn’t make excuses for failures,” McCauley said. “I am excited to see what he does this year and hopefully he gets a chance to move up.”

Evansville will open the regular season in Marion, Illinois on May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners at 7:05 p.m., and will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night on May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments