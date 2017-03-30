Evansville Otters Release Promotional Days for 2017 Season

Thursday, the Evansville Otters released Promotional Days for their upcoming season at Bosse Field.

The local team will have $2 Tuesdays, where admission tickets and some concession items will be sold for $2.



At Wednesday home games, early arrivals will get posters that celebrate the the history of Bosse Field.

On Fan-favorite Bud Light Thirsty Thursdays at the ballpark, 16 and 32 ounce domestic draft beers can be purchased for $2 and $4.

Fans can expect fireworks after every Friday home game, and giveaway items will go to early arrivals at every Saturday home game.



Sunday home games are known as Courier & Press Family Days, where families will receive four tickets for $12. Families can also get eight more tickets for $3 each.



For more information, visit Evansville Otters.



Comments

comments