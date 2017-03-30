44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Otters Release Promotional Days for 2017 Season

Evansville Otters Release Promotional Days for 2017 Season

March 30th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thursday, the Evansville Otters released Promotional Days for their upcoming season at Bosse Field.

The local team will have $2 Tuesdays, where admission tickets and some concession items will be sold for $2.

At Wednesday home games, early arrivals will get posters that celebrate the the history of Bosse Field.

On Fan-favorite Bud Light Thirsty Thursdays at the ballpark, 16 and 32 ounce domestic draft beers can be purchased for $2 and $4.

Fans can expect fireworks after every Friday home game, and giveaway items will go to early arrivals at every Saturday home game.

Sunday home games are known as Courier & Press Family Days, where families will receive four tickets for $12. Families can also get eight more tickets for $3 each.

For more information, visit Evansville Otters.

OTTERS PROMOTIONAL DAYS 2

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.