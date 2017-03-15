Evansville Otters Kick off Season with Fan Fest

The Evansville Otters announce plans for this year’s Fan Fest to kick off the 2017 season. The event is free and it’s set to take place April 8th starting at 9 AM.

Fans will get pointers from one of the Otters’ pitching coaches and even have a shot at a little batting practice. There will be giant inflatables at the field as well as players signing autographs and the Frontier Cup will be on display that day.

The team will also be holding a raffle for tickets and Otters’ gear. Fans will also be able to pick up season tickets that day.

The Otters open the regular season May 12th in Marion, Illinois and opening night at Bosse Field is set for May 19th.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments