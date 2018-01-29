Evansville Otters to Host Tryouts in March

The Evansville Otters will be hosting a Frontier League preseason tryout in March. This will serve as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a contract for the 2018 season. Only the first 100 players to sign up will be accepted.

The tryout event will allow players to showcase their skills in front of Frontier League managers and coaches. The Otters, Joliet Slammers, and Arizone Diamondbacks will have coaches and scouts at the event.

Registration for each player is $75 and to register online click here.

Tryouts will begin Saturday, March 17th at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Bosse Field. Players can check in from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to Noon.

A rain date is set for March 18th, but if there’s inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.

The Otters will also have a tryout in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 31st from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park. Those tryouts are $100 per player and you can register online by clicking here.

The rain date for that tryout will be on April 1st, but if there’s inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.

