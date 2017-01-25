Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Otters to Host Preseason Tryouts in March at Bosse Field January 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Ahead of the Baseball season, the Evansville Otters will host a Frontier League preseason tryouts. The Otters are set to host tryouts Saturday, March 18th at Bosse Field. This event will allow players to showcase their skills in front of Frontier League managers and coaches. The Otters, Joliet Slammers and Arizona Diamondbacks will have coaches and scouts in attendance.

Tryouts are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration fees for each player is $75 and players can register by visiting On Deck Baseball.

A rain date is set for Sunday March 19th, but if there is inclement weather both days, tryouts will be moved indoors.

The Evansville Otters will also have a tryout in Allentown, PA Saturday, April 1st from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) at ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park. Players will pay $100 for that tryout and you can register by visiting On Deck Baseball.

