Evansville Otters Host 2nd Education Day

The Evansville Otters hosted their second Education Day of the year at Historic Bosse Field today. Todays game started at 10:00 with the first pitch thrown by 10:05. Todays game was against the Southern Illinois Miners.

Activity booths were available throughout the ballpark thanks to partnerships with various organizations. Those organizations included Children’s Museum of Evansville, Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library, Boys and Girls Club, 4C of Southern Indiana, Wesselman’s Park and Nature Preserve, and Junior Achievement. Each booth will be offering a variety of educational games, activities and promotions.

Last season, area schools packed the stands and the 5,263 fans in attendance helped record the highest Education Day crowd in the 24-year history of the Otters’ franchise. The Otters expressed they have looked forward to having fans join the affordable, family fun that was offered at Historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season. The Otters play all home games at Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind.

