Evansville Otters Hiring Interns for the 2017 Season

The Evansville Otters are hiring interns for the 2017 season at Bosse Field. As an intern at Bosse Field, selected applicants will get experience learning about a minor league baseball team.

The Otters will have internships available in concessions, group outings and operations. Other internships at Bosse Field will include public relations/media, marketing and merchandising. Interviews will begin in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in being an intern should send a cover letter and resume to:

Evansville Otters Attn: Internship Coordinator

23 Don Mattingly Way Evansville, IN 47711

For more information or questions, email Jake Riffert at jriffert@evansvilleotters.com.

The Otters will open the regular season in Marion, Illinois against the Southern Illinois Miners. The team will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 19th against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m. For more information about the team, visit Evansville Otters.

