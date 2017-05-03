Evansville Otters Fundraiser Game Postponed

The Jacob’s Village exhibition game has been postponed to May 7th at 2:00 p.m., due to the strong possibility of inclement weather. The Evansville Otters will now face the River City Rascals, as the Florence Freedom has a commitment on the makeup date. Fans with tickets to the Jacob’s Village game are asked to save them for the May 7th makeup game.

The Evansville Otters are partnering with Tracy Zeller Jewelry to raise money for Jacob’s Village.

The organization helps people with disabilities have an active social life.

The Otters are having their first exhibition game May 5th.

During the 7th inning, women over the age of 18 can join a race around the field.

The woman who wins will receive $1,000 to shop at Tracy Zeller Jewelry.

This is the 12th year in a row for the Otters to help raise awareness of what Jacob’s Village does for people of Evansville.

Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased at Bosse Field, Ritzy’s, and Jabob’s Village.

The new season begins May 19th when the Otters play against the Gateway Grizzlies.

