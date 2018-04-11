Evansville Otters’ Exhibition Game To Benefit Jacob’s Village

Once again the Evansville otters will play an exhibition game to benefit Jacob’s Village. Jacob’s Village is a non-profit residential community for disabled adults who need assistance with daily living. This year’s game is set for Friday May 4th at Bosse field.

And just like year’s prior 100% of the ticket proceeds will go toward helping Jacob’s village.

Tickets are anywhere from $5 to $12.

You can buy tickets at GD Ritzy’s locations, through Jacob’s Village, or at Bosse Field before the game.



