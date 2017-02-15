Evansville Otters’ Closer Signs With The Cubs

An Evansville Otter is making his way to Chicago. The Chicago Cubs signed right-handed pitcher Randy McCurry. McCurry, who is a Tupelo Oklahoma native, finished the regular season with 23 saves for the Otters and made 35 appearances. He finished with a 2.11 ERA in 34 innings of the regular season. In the post season, McCurry made four appearances and finished with three saves in 3.2 innings while not allowing an earned run. He previously played for the Hillsboro Hops in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization in 2013.

McCurry is the fourth pitcher on last season’s roster to be signed by an affiliated organization. Max Duval and Ryan Atkinson were signed by the Diamondbacks’ organization and Matt Wivinis landed with the New York Yankees.

For more information, visit Evansville Otters.

Comments

comments