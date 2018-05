The Evansville Otters will play a total of 14 games at Bosse Field in June, including a nine-game homestand at the end of the month.

The series opener against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, June 5th will be the first $2 Tuesday of the season for the Otters.

Fans can enjoy a game at Bosse Field with $2 General Admission tickets and $2 popcorn on $2 Tuesday games.

For more information, visit Evansville Otters.

