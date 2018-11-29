Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Organization Receives Approval for Crisis Care Center Project November 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

United Caring Shelters has received approval to move forward with the construction of a new Crisis Care Center in Evansville.

This approval comes as more communities in the Tri-State continue their battles with the addiction crisis.

The “Sobering Drop Off Stabilizing Center” will be a one stop shop for people who need assistance with substance abuse issues.

UCS says it wants to give people who are battling addictions a better treatment option in hopes they won’t have to go to the emergency room or jail.

The city reached an agreement on November 29th with UCS to start work on the $135,000 project, which is set to be located at the shelter’s current spot in downtown Evansville.

Comments

comments