Home Indiana Evansville Evansville is One Step Closer to Getting a Land-Based Casino April 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The city of Evansville is one step closer to getting its own land-based casino downtown. Crews installed the final structural beam for the land-based Tropicana.

The general manager said he is happy to see so many people come out to celebrate despite the rain.

General Manager John Chaszar said, “It’s actually a great feeling. everybody came out during the rain. I said if this many people are going to come out for the raising of the beam when it’s raining, imagine how many people are going to show up when we really open this place up in the fall.”

The expansion project includes 45,000-square-feet of new gaming space, a Tap House Restaurant and Bar, a deli and a combination lounge-entertainment venue.

Comments

comments