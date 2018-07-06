Evansville Officers Take On Lip Sync Challenge

They were called out by the Henderson Police Department and now Evansville Police Officers are calling in reinforcements for the Lip Sync Challenge.

It’s a challenge going around the country between departments and Sheriff’s Offices and EPD went all out for their turn.

After Chief Billy Bolin vetoes two options for the department to answer back with, Officer Philip Smith seems to come up with the perfect idea.

Going with ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and bringing in several of his fellow officers to help out.

