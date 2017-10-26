Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Officer Receives Two Doses Of Narcan After Exposure To Narcotics October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville police officer receives two doses of Narcan after fearing he was possibly exposed to narcotics during an investigation. It happened while authorities were working at a crime scene, and investigating possible drugs at the home.

Wednesday night, police were responding to a call in the 4700 block of Chatham Drive in Evansville. Once officers were inside the residence, Ofc. Jonathan Helm discovered a bag of synthetic drugs.

While taking it to his squad car he said he started losing his breath, and his heart rate was increasing. Helm called for help, and administered one dose of Narcan on himself. He received a second dose when backup arrived.

Ofc. Helm was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say he was exposed to a synthetic drug, but they have ruled out fentanyl altogether.

