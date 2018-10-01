Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Officer Gives Himself Narcan After Contact With Heroin October 1st, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville police officer receives a life-saving dose of Narcan after coming in contact with heroin. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Maryland Street.

According to the affidavit, witnesses reported Richard Dillard sped away, honked his horn, and waved as he drove off. Off duty K9 handler, Sergeant John Montgomery, stopped Richard Dillard at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Columbia Street.

While authorities were searching his car, they found several narcotics. After coming into contact, the officer had a bad reaction and gave himself Narcan.

Officials say this doesn’t happen very often.

“It’s very rare,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum, Evansville Police Department. “For the Fetanyl to really take affect you have to have a pretty direct exposure. We’ve been fortunate that we have not had that happen where we have had a direct exposure and we have had officers lose consciousness or anything, but we do have at least two documented cases now where I know that an officer self-administered Narcan as a precaution.”

Evansville Police say it’s still uncertain if Fetanyl was mixed with the Heroin.

Sergeant Montgomery went to an emergency room after and was released. Dillard was arrested and faces a number of charges including hit-and-run and drug possession.

